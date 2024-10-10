Two activist groups have expressed disgust by the prime minister's decision to change the local plan to accommodate a massive project in St George's Bay.

Moviment Graffitti expressed incredulity that the government is prepared to change the local plans to placate a massive development, while il-Kollettiv said Economy Minister Silvio Scembri's deals with the Malta Developers' Association top brass should be investigated.

The reactions come after Times of Malta reported that the floor ratio of plans to redevelop the Villa Rosa site in St Julian’s could multiply in size after the cabinet on Tuesday formally approved a partial review of the St George’s Bay local plans.

Moviment Graffitti said the decision will effectively "bury" St George's bay and the historic Villa Rosa building, and swallow the only open space left between St Julian’s and Pembroke.

"What happens when the few rules that are still in place to protect quality of life are hindering developers from doing whatever they want? Very simple. They change the rules," Graffitti said in a terse statement.

"The residents of three localities – St Julian’s, Pembroke and Swieqi – will experience directly the horrid consequences of this insatiable greed."

Graffitti said the news continues to show the coup d'état of developers on our institutions. Having the government change the rules of the game to enhance the wealth of developer Anton Camilleri is another example of the way the common good has been thrown out of the window ito increase the wealth of developers.

In the case of Villa Rosa, the government has already donated a public alley for the ridiculous sum of €133,800 to the developer.

"The excuse of the Prime Minister Robert Abela that we need this type of project to attract wealthy tourists is simply ridiculous. If the tourism of the wealthy calls for such monstrosities, this means that the tourism of the wealthy is even less sustainable than other forms of tourism."

The NGO said the PA recently approved a project of Joseph Portelli in Sannat just after being declared illegal by the courts. The government has reached the point of making a mockery of the courts to accommodate developers.

At the same time, the reform promised 17 months ago regarding the appeals law – a law currently allowing developers to continue building even without a definitive permit – has not yet materialised.

The rule of law and the basic rights of the people are collapsing and in their stead we are seeing the rise of the rule of developers.

Graffitti also lashed out at the Nationalist opposition, saying its deafening silence in the face of this horrific situation proves it is in the "pocket of developers as much as the government".

"We are in the middle of an environmental emergency and a serious threat to democracy. In front of all this, it is only the people who can rebel against the fast destruction of our country by greed and corruption."

Economy and Lands Minister Silvio Schembri. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Residents 'sold off' in backroom deals

Meanwhile, NGO il-Kollettiv said the residents of St Julian's and Mellieħa have been sold off in backroom deals with developers.

In a statement, secretary Wayne Flask accused Economy Minister Silvio Schembri of abusing his position as Lands Minister to sell off land to Anton Camilleri (tal-Franċiż) in St Julian's, and Paul Attard (GAP, T&S Properties) in Mellieħa, for a pittance on the original price. Both developers are members of the MDA’s executive council.

“While Camilleri’s project description stated that the entirety of his monstrous, outsized project will be self-funded, the developer needed a heavy discount to buy a piece of public land to provide access for it. He got it for a tenth of its original price, right before the election,” said Flask.

Similarly in Mellieha Heights, MDA general secretary Paul Attard acquired a plot of land worth €15 million for just €380,000 yearly, while the emphytheusis can be reviewed after just 15 years. This means that Attard and his partner can develop 109 apartments and 171 garages at the price of just one apartment per year, he added.

“There is no doubt that Silvio Schembri and Lands CEO Robert Vella have abused their positions to favour these two MDA council members, and we believe these deals and those involved in them should be investigated.”

“Flask said Schembri had admitted he makes use of constituency offices owned by both developers in Luqa and Siggiewi.

The group also questioned the Opposition’s silence on the matter.

"The Opposition isn’t worthy of its name, far less of being in government, if daylight robbery of this sort goes by without a whimper. So much for the rule of law. What is the PN discussing with developers behind closed doors?”

Flask pledged his group will be stepping up collective action in towns and villages.

"If we go down, we won’t go down without a fight,” said the secretary.

In another statement, former ADPD chair Arnold Cassola accused both Robert Abela and Bernard Grech of uniting to destroy residents' lives.

"The latest businessman-party donor to be favoured by Abela is Camilleri, Tal-Franċiż, with his Villa Rosa monstrosity. Tal-Franciz's friendship with Minister Silvio Schembri is certainly reaping benefits. We all now know Labour well: Money before residents. But the greatest disappointment is Bernard Grech."

Grech would not say if he approved of changes to St Julian’s local plans to make way for a mega-development on the Villa Rosa site, insisting instead that the government should consult the public and stakeholders before making any changes.