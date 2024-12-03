Discrimination against persons with disabilities could soon be enshrined in the Constitution should a new law announced Tuesday be approved.

The law would also see the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) empowered and specialist panels set up to respond to discrimination complaints without needing to go through the courts.

In a statement, the Inclusion Ministry said the panels would be able to impose fines and other sanctions against those who break the law or obstruct the work of the CRPD.

The law, which would also see discrimination against those with disabilities being recognised in the Constitution for the first time, is currently being vetted by the State Advocate.

Announcing the new law at a press conference on Tuesday, Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia said it represented a “fundamental change in the way our country deals with equality and human rights.”

Stressing the law would help address challenges facing those with disabilities in education and employment, Farrugia said it would empower the CRPD and lead to stronger enforcement.

The law would see the powers of the CRPD strengthened. Photo: DOI/MIV.

“This reform will place the necessary tools in the hands of the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability and in the hands of society as a whole, so that we are not only reactive to injustices, but proactive in establishing structures that ensure tangible results."

The announcement came against a backdrop of events marking International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Parents Society of Persons with Disabilities (NPSPD) said policymakers should invest in education and community programmes while calling for greater support for those with disabilities from schools, businesses and communities.

The Nationalist Party has called for more access to early education programmes for those with disabilities and greater investment in specialised education by trained professionals.