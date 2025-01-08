Alejandro Brincat, Malta’s first crash victim of the year, was driving a car that hit a teen cyclist 15 days before his fatal accident, sources confirmed with Times of Malta on Wednesday.

Brincat, a father of two and football player with Vittoriosa Stars, died after he lost control of the Mercedes he was driving and ended up wedged vertically against a signpost at 9pm on Monday.

The 25-year-old’s death triggered an outpouring of grief from friends and family, with many paying tributes to the talented footballer and beloved father.

Police and government sources confirmed with Times of Malta that Brincat was involved in an accident in Mtarfa just weeks before, leaving a 13-year-old girl grievously injured after being hit by a car while cycling in Mtarfa.

The incident happened on December 22 along Triq Sir Philip Pullicino, when a car, a Ford B Max, driven by a 25-year-old hit the young girl. She was given first-aid on-site before being rushed to hospital.

Sources said that after the accident, Brincat’s car was impounded by the police but it is not clear whether his licence was also taken following the earlier incident.

The Mercedes involved in the fatal accident on Monday was not his.

Times of Malta understands that residents of Mtarfa, where Brincat was from, had previously complained about the young man's driving habits.

Dashcam video of the fatal crash seen by Times of Malta shows an over-speeding car swerving out of control, hitting a crash barrier and then rising up, flying into a signpost.

Magistrate Ian Farruia has opened an inquiry into the crash but magisterial inquiries are secret so the results are unlikely to ever be published.

A Transport Safety Investigative Commission due to have been set up in 2023 has been beset by delays.