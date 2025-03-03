For over a century, success in our schools has been judged mainly using high-stakes, standardised examinations at the end of secondary education, with the school certificate for 16-year-olds. Since then, although the names of these primarily written tests have changed many times, their intent has hardly wavered.

Parents often view exams as the ultimate measure of their children’s academic success. For decades, many have believed that exams are a necessary part of the education system, proof of knowledge and a gateway to future achievements.

Still, voices from many different perspectives worldwide are beginning to question current assessment systems, arguing they are no longer fit for purpose. Many local educators and specialists believe that shoving exam papers in students’ faces is not the best way to ensure the next generation is educated as best it can.

In an interview, maths teacher Joanna Mallia expressed her concerns to Education Minister Clifton Grima about the stress frequent tests impose on students. She said: “We are noticing that the School Based Assessments (SBA) system is causing a lot of stress in the children. I even have some children who do not come to school out of stress from the assessment.”

Mallia was told by her headmaster that she needed his permission before publicly expressing her views on education. She defended her headmaster, Jonathan Portanier Mifsud, arguing that “someone from above” was behind the headmaster’s warning. The headmaster insisted that “no one has ever dictated what I should say or do”, adding that he did not intimidate anyone.

Michelle Attard Tonna, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Education, echoed Mallia’s concerns. She believes that the concept of SBAs is sound but can create inconsistencies unless the necessary checks and balances are in place. With Malta’s ranking in educational achievement still among the lowest in the EU, as evidenced by the PISA surveys, it is time to rethink the education system, particularly exams.

Many educators and experts in the education sector have long wondered if standardised frequent assessments remain the most effective way to determine students’ intelligence and comprehension of the curriculum material.

While exams tend to make students work hard, that does not always positively impact learning. Education policymakers believe that exams hold teachers and students accountable. School boards and administrators need reliable data to evaluate students’ progress and see whether the teachers are sticking close to the structure of the curriculum.

Regular standardised exams are efficient but do not consider individual intelligence, thereby failing to do justice to many students with different learning abilities. While there is growing dissatisfaction among parents, students and educators with the current examination methods used in primary and secondary schools in Malta, the search for viable alternatives is ongoing. It is time for all stakeholders in the education system to come together to discuss and decide on the best way forward after reviewing how assessment practices are evolving in countries that prioritise educational excellence.

Some educators argue the acid test for the effectiveness of an education system must be based on processes that observe the degree to which students can apply their learning to perform successfully complex tasks in various contexts at school. Standards must be set and progression mapped. A few empirically validated levels of achievement need to be defined for each age and stage of learning.

We live in a world which requires more critical thinking than ever, an era where real-world application of knowledge should be at the core of our assessment models. Exams, in their current form, often reward short-term recall over deep understanding. The goal of education should not be to produce students who can simply pass exams but individuals who can think for themselves.