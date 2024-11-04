The union representing University of Malta academic staff has joined a chorus of criticism of a recent education ministry circular requiring educators to get written permission before speaking to the media.

The new policy, which also requires teachers to tell their bosses what they intend to speak about, attracted a wave of criticism from the Union of Professional Educators (UPE), activists and independent educators upon its release Friday.

On Monday, the University of Malta Academic Staff Association (UMASA) said it “shares the concerns” about the directive, which it said imposed limitations on teachers’ freedom of speech.

Stressing that "educators serve the public good, rather than government interests”, UMASA said the “right to dissent” and be politically engaged should be protected.

Warning against "silencing voices” it said were vital to finding solutions, the union said it was concerned about the policy's “threatening implications for activism, union participation and representation, which should not be restricted.”

The union noted it worked to “uphold academic freedom and the right to engage in critical debates or express one’s opinion without fear of negative repercussions.”

The new rules for educators apply to all forms of media appearances - from TV shows to podcasts, written media and radio - related to educational matters.

According to the policy, educators who obtain permission to speak to the media must ensure that their comments reflect Education Ministry policies and objectives.

They should also refrain from promoting their personal opinions or making statements that might be perceived as politically biased.

But while authorities maintain the policy is needed to maintain professional standards, critics argue it is a threat to free speech, with politically active educators working with NGOs effectively muzzled.

The UPE and shadow Education Minister Justin Schembri have called on the Ombudsman to investigate the new directive. A similar request made by independent candidate and academic Arnold Cassola - who branded the move "fascist" - was rebuffed on grounds he was not employed by the education ministry.

Lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi has also been critical of the new rule, saying it effectively muzzles educators and that it suggests the government "is afraid of its own shadow."