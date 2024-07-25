Edward Scicluna will no longer serve on the Malta Finance Services Authority, the prime minister announced on Thursday.

"A decision had to be taken and it was taken today. A notice will be issued in the Government Gazette tomorrow" Abela told interviewer Matthew Xuereb at a Labour Party activity.

Scicluna has been under pressure to resign both as Governor of the Central Bank as well as deputy governor of the MFSA after he was arraigned and accused of misappropriation in the Vitals Hospitals case, He denies wrongdoing.

The prime minister speaking at the Upper Barrakka Garden on Thursday.

Abela reiterated comments he made on Wednesday where he indicated that Scicluna should also resign as Governor.

Scicluna has stood firm, however, insisting on Thursday that the Governor of the Central Bank is independent and followed European Union rules.

Abela said he hoped that Scicluna would take the best decision before the Cabinet meets next Tuesday.