The 30 residents at a Santa Venera elderly home, which is shutting down by the end of the year after being in operation for nearly 80 years, will be relocated to a Buġibba home for the elderly.

The Apap Institute care home in Santa Venera will be shutting down as the nuns who run it can no longer cope because of their own age, dwindling vocations and resources to refurbish the building.

The Curia said in a statement on Thursday the nuns would continue caring for the residents till the end of the year and the active ageing secretariat has informed the elderly and their relatives that they can still apply to be transferred to a residence other than the Buġibba home.

Alternative employment has also been found for employees of the Apap Institute.

The Curia added that although the home is not run by the Archdiocese of Malta, as it is managed by the Dominican Order, it did its best to help find an alternative residence for the elderly inhabitants.

Last week, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela told Times of Malta that the active ageing secretariat was looking into finding alternative accommodation for the residents.