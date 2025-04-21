Former deputy chair of the planning board, Elizabeth Ellul, has been appointed chair of the commission responsible for urban conservation area permits.

The same commission also decides on permits for Gozo applications within development zones.

Ellul was reportedly removed from deputy chair of the planning board in 2020 in the wake of her removal as chair of the authority's commission that decides planning applications outside development zones.

The removal followed calls for her resignation over accusations she failed to protect the environment. She found herself in the eye of a storm over her role in approving a controversial development to turn a dilapidated countryside room in Qala into a full-blown villa.

It was later revealed that Ellul’s husband had done work for Joseph Portelli, the Gozitan construction magnate behind the development.

This conflict of interest was never declared prior to approval of the permit. The application was withdrawn following the public outcry against the development.

5,000 pending cases

On Monday, the PA said its pending cases exceeded 5,000, and it was therefore increasing its commissions to four. A further 8,000 new applications are expected to be submitted this year.

The PA said it was legally obliged to ensure that all development applications were processed and decided within 100 days, in a bid to maintain transparency, good governance, and the credibility of the planning system.

"However, the authority is currently facing delays in the submission of cases to the existing commissions, which now reach 50 days, and this means that the legal obligation of 100 days will not be met. In addition, the number of pending cases exceeded 5,000, with over 8,000 new applications expected to be submitted this year.

"This situation is unsustainable, and therefore, it is necessary to increase the number of commissions" in order to:

Significantly reduce the amount of pending cases and help absorb the increase in applications

Ensure that all cases are brought before the Commission within 15 days, in line with operational expectations

Maintain compliance with the SL 552.13 legislation by protecting the Authority and government from legal challenges or reputational damage

Restore public and investor confidence in the planning system through timely and efficient decisions

Strengthen Malta’s position as a reliable country for development and investment

The other three commissions include one responsible for ODZ, industrial areas and residential priority areas, which will be chaired by Martin Camilleri; one responsible for permits within the development zone, chaired by Stephania Baldacchino; and another one responsible for the regularisation scheme, which will be chaired by Lorinda Vella.