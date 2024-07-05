Madeleine Vella Satariano, a Maltese romantic and passionate artist who has successfully exhibited her works in Malta and abroad, is presenting her fifth solo exhibition. However, Beyond the Brush is her first in Gozo.

Her artistic journey started when she was very young. Born in Sliema in 1959, when the Sliema seafront was still undeveloped, the memories of rough open seas are still very present in Madeleine’s mind, so much so that they are expressed in many of her paintings. Her guide and inspiration was her father, Cecil Satariano (1930-1996) – a Maltese filmmaker, film critic, film censor, author and artist. Cecil passed on to his daughter the urge and passion to paint and draw.

Vella Satariano’s expression is simple, yet free from any constraints and, so, appeals to everyone.

Dawra mal-Għoljiet

Although the Malta School of Art was instrumental to pass on to Vella Satariano the elements of portraiture and still-life painting, her main influence came through classes she took abroad with the well-known American artist Cliff Fleener. However, in expressing herself through art, she prefers to venture alone as a free spirit through personal observations and private studies of her choice.

Vella Satariano’s works relay the feeling of freedom through movement in her artwork, featuring, among others, rough open seas as well as wild, galloping horses in open spaces, enthralling the viewer with a sense of liberty and joie de vivre.

Bewitched by the stillness and calm of Malta’s sister island

Her style is characterised by its simplicity and lack of restrictions, making it universally appealing. She uses various mediums such as acrylic, water colour, ink and pencil. Her choice of medium depends on the subject and mood she wishes to convey.

Is-Salvatur

However, her audience is particularly captured by her finger-painting, which allows her a certain level of intimacy with her painting and more space for freedom of expression. The late Ġużeppi Theuma, Vella Satariano’s mentor, described her as a free spirit who allows her moods to dictate how best to capture them in her own authentic way. The artist included her work in The Iconography in Malta, Encyclopedia of Maltese Painters Since 1500.

Vella Satariano’s first solo in Gozo is set against the iconic Gozitan background, featuring the scenery and wide-open spaces of the island. She is bewitched by the stillness and calm of Malta’s sister island, which has become her second home. In these open spaces, she finds the liberty which she captures in her paintings with galloping horses and rough open seas, with the waves crashing on the shore.

Reunited at Last

She is greatly influenced by her surroundings and spends long periods of time in Gozo. She loves to walk in the beautiful, untouched countryside, observing nature and the brilliant colours that only our abundant sun can create. The sweet, delicate singing of birds is music to her ears and also inspires her.

As the title of her exhibition implies, many of her works are finger-painted. This technique gives her a level of intimacy with what she is creating, which she could not otherwise reach with the brush.

Madeleine Vella Satariano’s first solo exhibition in Gozo, Beyond the Brush, will be inaugurated by the Minister for Gozo, Clint Camilleri, at the Banca Giuratale, in Victoria today and will run until July 21. The opening hours are: Monday to Friday – 9.30am till 2.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am till noon.