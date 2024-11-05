The University of Malta’s Faculty of Education has joined a chorus of concern about new restrictions on educators speaking to the media, and urged authorities to lift them.

"As educational scholars and advocates for academic freedom, we view these restrictions as a troubling encroachment on educators' fundamental right to freedom of expression – a right enshrined not only in democratic values but also in international human rights frameworks,” the Faculty said in a statement on Tuesday that was signed by its Dean, Colin Calleja.

“This circular undermines educators' role as exemplars of democratic values and active participation in society.”

The circular in question was sent to all educators by the Department of Education in late September. It instructs all educators to obtain written consent from their managers before making any media appearances which concern educational matters.

Its directives have attracted criticism from several quarters. Lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi was the first to flag it, saying it appears the government is now "scared of its own shadow." Independent political candidate and academic Arnold Cassola has called the circular “fascist” while the Union for Professional Educators has argued it is unconstitutional and asked the Education Ombudsman to look into it. University academics’ union UMASA has also expressed concern about the new rules.

The Malta Union of Teachers, on the other hand, has held back from commenting. Union boss Marco Bonnici told a radio show last week that the circular effectively brings teachers into line with the civil service’s public service management code.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Faculty of Education said it was “imperative” that educators were able to engage openly with the public.

“In silencing teachers, education is prevented from fulfilling its role of nurturing critical minds central to a robust and thriving democracy,” the Faculty said as it warned of the implications of silencing educators from speaking about things like inclusive education, cultural responsiveness, and curriculum reform.

“This policy presents an alarming precedent that may inadvertently stifle academic discourse, restrict educators’ engagement with the broader community, and ultimately undermine the common good that democratic education seeks to uphold,” the Faculty said.

“We urge the Directorate for Education to reconsider this circular and to foster a climate where educators feel empowered to share their expertise with society. Ensuring educators’ freedom of expression is paramount to sustaining a dynamic, reflective, and inclusive education system that benefits all,” it said.