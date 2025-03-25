The elderly father of a domestic violence victim on Tuesday offered to house the alleged aggressor at his home should he be granted bail. But the offer was turned down by a magistrate, who refused bail.

The offer was made when a 43-year-old man from Żebbuġ, who cannot be named by court order, was accused of threatening his wife several times.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting inspector Christian Cauchi told the court that the woman reported her husband to the police after he threatened her on WhatsApp. The man allegedly told the woman that he would “destroy her” and that he would end up either in prison or at Mount Carmel Hospital because of her. He also threatened to fracture her and her partner’s bones if he dared to touch their children.

During submissions on a request for bail, the victim’s father told the court that he was offering his house to the accused if he was granted bail. He said he had already previously done so.

Asked by the court why he, as the father of the alleged victim, was willing to take the man in, the witness replied that he was doing so in the hope that “things will calm down”.

He emphasised that he has a good relationship with both his daughter and his son-in-law. The witness added that if granted bail, his daughter was ready not to go to his house.

The prosecution objected to the bail request, citing fears of tampering with evidence and the fact that the victim has not yet testified.

Legal aid lawyer Maria Karlsson observed that the alleged victim chose not to testify today and, in any case, her father was willing to allow the accused into his home.

The court turned down the bail request and the accused was remanded in custody.

A protection order was issued on the prosecution’s request.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the court.