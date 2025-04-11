Times of Malta is launching a new monthly initiative to bring its subscribers closer to the newsroom.

The first subscriber-exclusive meeting with the editors will take place online on Monday, April 21, at 2pm CET.

The one-hour online session will offer subscribers the opportunity to engage directly with the editorial team to discuss journalism, pitch ideas, ask questions, and gain insight into the news organisation's work and future plans.

All current subscribers will receive an email in the coming days with instructions on how to join the session.

At least two of the following editors will be present for the meeting: editor-in-chief Herman Grech, online editor Bertrand Borg, print editor Anthony Manduca, news editor Diana Cacciottolo, and assistant editor Mark Laurence Zammit.

The initiative is a part of Times of Malta’s efforts to strengthen its relationship with readers as it celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

Last month, Times of Malta introduced a reader revenue model as it seeks to fund its quality journalism. Readers who consume more than 20 articles per month will be asked to contribute a monthly payment of €9.99 for full unlimited access to all areas on timesofmalta.com and the new App.

Other benefits for subscribers include access to the e-paper, a facility to listen to articles through text-to-speech technology and read articles offline, a digital archive containing editions of the Times of Malta since the newspaper was set up in 1935.