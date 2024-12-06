The health authorities have issued a warning about another coconut product that could contain salmonella.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said in a statement on Friday that Chycol Ltd's shredded coconut could potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

The coconut comes in packets of 200g and has an expiry date of December 2025. It is being sold under lot number 1615263-2/0624.

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt

The authorities have issued similar warnings about three other products. The latest warning was issued on November 27.