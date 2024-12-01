First Sunday in Advent. Today’s readings: Jeremiah 33:14-16; Psalm 25:4-14; 1 Thessalonians 3:12-4:2; Psalm 85:8; Luke 21:25-36

Apocalyptic literature has been a prominent feature throughout human history, appearing in sacred texts and works of fiction. With more than 100 such texts and over 200 apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic-themed films, most of which emerged in the 20th and 21st centuries, the genre gained significant momentum during the Cold War. This surge was fuelled by the fourfold military policy of “mutually assured destruction” (MAD), which is now under scrutiny due to advancements in missile defence systems and emerging technologies, which continue to sustain the looming threat of global annihilation. The renewed popularity of this genre in literature and film reflects a growing awareness of both the gravity and the increasing plausibility of such threats.

In the British science fiction disaster film The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961), directed by Val Guest – widely praised for its blend of science fiction, social and journalistic realism and realistic approach – the conclusion is ambiguously tense with uncertainty about whether the world will be saved. The final voice-over makes the following observation: “at the heart of the burning light into which he [Man] has thrust his world, there is a heart that cares more for him than he has ever cared for himself. And if there is a future for Man – insensitive as he is, proud and defiant in his pursuit of power – let him resolve to live it lovingly; for he knows well how to do so.” The sounding of church bells at the end implies that at the core of the destructive forces humanity unleashes upon itself, there exists a profound love and care – perhaps divine or deeply existential – that surpasses human selfishness. Resounding Dante’s ending of the Divina commedia on “the Love that moves the sun and all the other stars” (Paradiso XXXIII, 145) a message of hope and redemption is raised, suggesting that if humanity is to have a future, it must embrace love as its guiding principle.

As we enter the new liturgical year through Advent, these same themes are suggested to us especially in Jesus’s discourse on the end times, as reported in Luke 21, on “wars and insurrections” as well as signs of cosmic turmoil mentioned in today’s Gospel. Here Jesus offers both a warning and a message of hope, inviting us to vigilance, perseverance, and to abide in divine redemptive power.

Contrasting with “anguish and perplexity”, “terror” and “apprehension” for “what is coming on the world”, Jesus points to the hopeful trust amid chaos, beholding redemption to come, empowering us to “stand up and lift up our heads”. In Thessalonians, the Apostle Paul gives a message of hope, strengthening our hearts, shifting our focus from chaos and despair to gratitude for God’s blessings and assurance of his faithfulness enabling us to “increase and abound in love” while awaiting and moving towards future fulfilment.

Despite human unfaithfulness, Jeremiah too assures us of God’s fidelity, demonstrating that his plan for salvation is unwavering. The emerging “just shoot” promises a new beginning, inaugurated by a righteous leader, the Messiah, who will restore justice and peace in the world by doing “what is right and just in the land”, aligning with God’s justice in the social, moral, and spiritual dimensions of life.

God promises safety to his people, as peace will flourish under divine rule, where all will dwell free from fear and oppression. Hence, people of faith and those of good will are invited and empowered to rise up to the occasion and reflect God’s justice in their actions, advocating for righteousness in our communities, and standing up to confront injustice, challenge corruption, resist oppression, and refuse to participate in evil.

Advent, with its primary call to reflect on the end of times, challenges us to embody God’s justice and to make space for God’s peace in our world.

