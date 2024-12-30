Several restaurants in Gozo reported cancellations and loss of business because of ferry delays and operational decisions taken by Gozo Channel over the Christmas period, the Association for Catering Establishments (ACE) said.

People wishing to cross to Gozo were delayed for hours as queues stretched from Ċirkewwa to Għadira in the run-up to Christmas and on Boxing Day.

Much of the delay, before Christmas, was reportedly caused by a swell which caused the ferries to operate from the South Quay. The fast ferries did not operate earlier in the week.

The association said operational decisions by the ferry operators were negatively impacting restaurant sales.

"Several catering establishments in Gozo have reported a significant number of dining cancellations caused by Gozo Channel’s transportation delays on specific days, including Boxing Day where traffic queues were reported from Mellieħa bay all the way to Cirkewwa," the association said.

It added that it was time for Gozo Channel to reconsider its policy to suspend crossings during lunchtime on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

"Gozo Channel's operational decisions must be reconsidered in the interest of the Gozitan business community, especially in the catering sector. Such reconsiderations are also required, keeping in mind recent figures which show the constant increase in passengers during this period," ACE said.

The Gozo Tourism Association data earlier this year showed that between December 18, 2023, and January 8, 2024, Gozo Channel carried around 340,000 passengers - 104,000 more than the previous year.