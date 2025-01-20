Health & Co’s philosophy is as simple as it is unique - everyone deserves to live their best life. For us, the well-being and the trust our clients have in us are paramount. Our services go beyond enhancing physical appearance. We delve deeper to foster self-esteem and happiness. This holistic approach combines the latest cosmetic technology with personalized care. We ensure that every client's journey is about feeling and looking better in a profound, authentic and lasting way. With our state-of-the-art machines and certified branded treatments we literally create, or recreate, the you that you always wished to be.

Key services

For starters, we offer a wide range of med-aesthetic treatments and anti-aging ones like Zo Skin Health™, dermal fillers, botox, aerolase laser treatments, PRP™, Exilis Elite™, Emtone™ cellulite remover, fat dissolving treatments, amongst many others.

State-of-the-art machines and certified branded treatments.

Our range of distinct facial treatment concepts is very vast - cleansing, brightening, hydrating, rosacea, anti-pigmentation, resurfacing, Hydrafacial™, chemical peels, light therapy, skin tightening, acne treatments, and much more.

We also offer body sculpting and fat-dissolving treatments like EmSculpt Neo™ which redefine a client’s physique and rejuvenate their personal confidence.

Our state-of-the-art Candela™ laser hair removal programme, delivers a smooth and lasting hair-free lifestyle.

On the strictly beauty side, our skilled team provides meticulous and aesthetically curated nail services as well as overall hair care and styling – cutting, colouring and other treatments.

At the brow and lash bar you can also get a whole range of beauty enhancement services - lamination, tint, extensions, threading, and more.

Moving to the makeup bar, we help you to get the look you always wanted for any occasion, from natural to glamorous, always ensuring that you shine with confidence.

@ Mercury

Health & Co. Beauty Hub's relocation to Mercury is part of our strategic plan to enhance our service offerings and facilities as well improve convenience and accessibility with two hours free parking. At Mercury we are offering more and better of everything, It is truly a superior experience underscoring our commitment to a genuinely client-centric focus.

Dr Jordan Camilleri, co-founder, Health & Co.

Staff

Our approach to hiring staff is quite simple – total professionalism drives every service, treatment and product we offer. Unrivalled expertise built on experience, qualifications and, above all, sound and scientifically-proven med-aesthetic principles are at the heart of Health & Co. To our staff, a client’s skin, face and body are sacred – their health always, absolutely always, comes first. We don’t take risks with them. This is what the professional soul of all our staff is all about.

We’re doctor-driven

Quite simply, we ensure that each treatment is solidly grounded in scientifically-proven medical expertise, offering a blend of aesthetic enhancement and tangible health benefits. This approach prioritizes safety, effectiveness, and a personalized experience with treatments tailored to individual needs and based on rigorous medical assessments.

This is our iron-clad commitment to all our clients.