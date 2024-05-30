Bernard Grech on Thursday urged the police commissioner and the attorney general to do their job, after an 11-hour court sitting into the hospitals scandal was annulled over a technicality.

Speaking on Net FM, the Opposition leader said the scandal has created shockwaves both in Malta and internationally.

Ex-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff and two former ministers are among those charged in connection with the scandal.

It was confirmed during a court hearing on Tuesday that the police had failed to carry out any investigations of their own into the scandal.

Grech urged Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa and Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg to put their duty towards the country and the constitution first during these delicate times.

He said any attempts to obstruct justice would be a disservice to the country.

Grech said the country is in desperate need of proper leadership during these tense times.

“It is clear Robert Abela has even lost all moral authority over his own party, let alone the country. This is the biggest tragedy. The country needs solid leadership. Apart from economic growth, people also need peace of mind,” Grech said.

Grech urged all Labourites who want to send Abela a message to vote PN during the European Parliament elections.

Touching on the incident outside Labour’s headquarters on Thursday morning, Grech urged the police to identify whoever may have been behind it.

An explosives team was called to the Ħamrun building at around 8am after security personnel spotted "a small device" outside it.

Grech said he had also asked the police to conduct a search around PN’s headquarters as a precaution.