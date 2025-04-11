Hundreds of devotees and some tourists turned up for the annual Lady of Sorrows procession organised by the Franciscan Friars in Valletta.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The traditional procession is traditionally held in several towns and villages in Malta and Gozo on the Friday before Good Friday.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The devout commemoration of Our Lady of Sorrows celebrated on Friday at the Church of St Mary of Jesus (Ta’ Ġieżu) culminated in a national pilgrimage in the evening.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Seven masses were held at the church throughout the day, with the 9.30am one being led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and broadcast on TVM.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Following mass at 5pm, a national pilgrimage left the church at 6pm, led by the archbishop and the minister provincial of the Franciscans.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Together with several devotees, they followed the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows through the streets of the capital.

At the end of the pilgrimage, the Eucharistic Blessing was given in front of the church, followed by a final mass at 7.30pm.