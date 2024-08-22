The seasonally adjusted industrial turnover recorded during the second quarter of 2024 increased by 3.4 per cent over the previous quarter according to national data.

When compared to the corresponding period of 2023, working-day adjusted industrial turnover increased by 11.5 per cent.

Quarterly comparison

The National Statistics Office said in a statement that increases were registered across all main industrial groupings.

The highest increase was recorded in consumer goods (6.2 per cent), followed by increases in capital goods (6.1 per cent), energy (3.2 per cent) and intermediate goods (0.2 per cent).

Seasonally adjusted industrial employment increased by 0.8 per cent. During this period, industrial hours worked increased by 1.4 per cent while industrial gross wages and salaries decreased by 0.9 per cent

Annual comparison

Increases were registered in consumer goods (22.6 per cent), capital goods (19.5 per cent) and energy (6.9 per cent). On the other hand, intermediate goods dropped by 0.9 per cent.

An increase of 1.5 per cent was recorded in the year-on-year unadjusted industrial employment.

Working-day-adjusted industrial hours decreased by 0.9 per cent while working-day-adjusted industrial gross wages and salaries rose by 4.2 per cent