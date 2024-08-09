Kurt Farrugia was appointed head of Transport Malta on Friday, two months after the role became vacant when Mark Mallia became the government’s head of the secretariat.

Back in July, Times of Malta reported how Farrugia, a top aide to former prime minister Joseph Muscat and former CEO of Malta Enterprise, was expected to take over the role.

Farrugia’s appointment was confirmed in a press release on Friday, which said he would assume the role on 12 August.

Farrugia, who was CEO of Malta Enterprise since 2019, was a top aide to Muscat before the appointment.

He has been a key internal figure in the Labour Party's electoral campaigns in 2017, 2022 and last June's European and local council elections.

Transport Malta is responsible for sea, air and land transportation and has an enforcement role.

Mallia was Transport Malta’s third CEO in the space of a year and took up the role back in February.