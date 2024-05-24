The Local Enforcement System Agency has urged the public to be wary of scam messages people were receiving from a foreign number claiming to be from LESA over unpaid contraventions.

In a statement on Facebook on Friday, LESA warned people not to access the les-mt.com link.

“Please do not press on the link provided in the message received,” the statement read.

Such scam messages, calls and emails have increased in popularity over the years, as entities and the police have called for the public to be more diligent and aware of such scams.

Earlier this year, the Malta Communications Authority said telecoms companies will have to invest in technology that blocks scam calls originating from abroad, but which pose as a local number.

Last week, the police urged the public to be wary of scam telephone calls made via local numbers claiming to be from the Malta Police Force, with fake officers asking people for their personal information or banking details.