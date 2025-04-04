Trump’s intervention

Donald Trump’s intervention in the affairs of Greenland smacks of a new form of imperialism. The natives of this island have, in Trump’s eyes, been made to look like the new Lilliputians who, without the protection of a big brother, may drown, not because they cannot swim but because of the dangers of being swamped by big powerful forces.

The vulnerability of these natives is like that of the Lilliputians who, because of their relative extremely low stature, were made to feel helpless by the appearance of Gulliver in their midst. Indeed, the presence of Gulliver made them aware of their inherent vulnerability.

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance (second and third from right) tour the US military’s Pituffik Space Base in Greenland. Photo: Jim Watson/pool/AFP

This is the message JD Vance and Trump are transmitting. It falls within their aim and the policy of ‘Making America Great Again’ (MAGA) by making it greater and bigger.

It hurts to see this inherent vulnerability of a small state being exploited by a big, powerful nation. It is indeed ironic that this nation, graced by the Statue of Liberty, has been widely recognised to be the paragon of a state seeking to ensure the highest possible degree of equity across the international political scenario.

Saviour Rizzo – San Ġwann

Done, ready and dusted…

Reading the excellent article by Din l-Art Ħelwa’s president (‘Is Malta more beautiful’, April 1), on how Malta is now factually a much-disfigured country (resulting from the Planning Authority’s blatant no respect to the real characteristics of the country’s landscapes and streetscapes), one cannot fail to recall:

That the call for moratoria on any new developments in certain parts of the island (Sliema, St Julian’s, St Paul’s Bay, Gozo and elsewhere) had been made several years ago, but the PA and its boards and case officers knew and still know it all.

That the claim that the annual number of building permits issued has to be brought down, and not continue rising, had also been similarly made.

Now, it is not only hoteliers who are saying that no more permits for hotels and/or any type of development should be issued or that the craze for high-rises and/or demolishing structures to rebuild them into several units must be stopped.

I recall two high HSBC officials, now retired, who were in Malta during the due diligence exercise in connection with the Mid-Med Bank takeover, chatting between themselves that “in 10 years’ time, this place will be like Singapore and we can then comfortably get away from it all”.

Truth has come home to more than just reality... no, Malta is not beautiful anymore and nobody blames the youngsters for seeing it...

John Consiglio – Birkirkara