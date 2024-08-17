Why the inaction?

I refer to Identità’s call for owners to report received mail addressed to unknown persons. Whom is Identità trying to kid?

In 2021, I reported four third-country nationals who abusively registered on my flat in Qawra. These people never lived in my flat, which has never been rented out. I also wrote separately to (1) the VAT department, (2) the income tax department, (3) the social security department, (4) servizz.gov.mt and (5) Jobsplus because I was receiving mail from these offices.

The generic e-mails I received in reply were that my e-mails were being directed to the appropriate sections for action. Three years later, I still receive by post these fraudsters’ income tax forms, VAT returns, receipts, acknowledgements for having submitted their returns etc. I return them regularly to the senders by writing: “This person never lived here” on the front of the envelope. Still, they come again, making the authorities mentioned partners in crime.

So, there you are, the fraudsters are still enjoying the fruit of somebody, possibly at Identità, who knowingly and with intent supplied them with a fake but an actual address that happens to be mine.

I have their names and copies of my correspondence available in case, Times of Malta or, perhaps, Jason Azzopardi, or, perhaps (but most improbably, due to his inaction after I lodged a police report at the Qawra police station in November, 2021), the police commissioner would take up the matter to stop this abuse against me and the nation.

George Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

An abused probation system

Photo: Shutterstock.com

There is a current abuse of the probation system by certain iGaming companies in Malta.

Every four to six months new workers are employed and they are then replaced without fail after four months because of the probation clause. Thus, every four months there are new recruits and also more people out of work. These recruits are Maltese and EU nationals.

It is impossible to understand how and why an industry like iGaming seeks to change these workers after four months when all have had four or even more total months experience in previous firms.

It is also impossible to perceive that these dedicated workers are making so many mistakes they all warrant losing their job to new workers who will, in turn, be replaced after another four months.

These workers are being exploited. What do iGaming companies in Malta stand to gain by this manoeuvre or what do they stand to lose if the workers are retained?

All that the directorate of employment and industrial relations should do is ask for names of persons employed by iGaming firms every four to six months and then compare names with Jobsplus, which should be informed when workers start work and when their job is terminated. They can then find out why.

Victor Sultana – Attard