Why 39 are enough

The recent elections have seen a record number of contenders of Tom, Dick and Harry from all sides of the political divide as well as others, like school-leavers and those who just want to be in the limelight.

One of the characteristics of us Maltese is participation with alacrity, getting involved with eagerness many times, as the adage says ‘fools rush in where angels fear to tread’. It could be in our DNA, or else being so insignificant on a semi desert rocky island surrounded by a vast sea without any resources and with bare minimum of sustenance.

Then, some big head would try to hammer it through our brains and shove it down our throats that we are the best in the world for one reason or another. With a polarised mindset, such talk is accepted hook, line and sinker.

In the Italian parliament, there are 630 deputies with a population of around 65 million, meaning one deputy every 100,000, give or take a few. One can realise how overcrowded our parliament is.

Nevertheless, our government, with the opposition’s approval and with the excuse of gender equality, though, in my opinion, the real reason being to favour someone special, introduced 12 other unelected members arbitrarily to the House by surpassing and ignoring individuals more meriting of such a position.

Laurence Gonzi, the former prime minister, is quoted as saying that we lack politically minded individuals of substance and integrity. This situation still persists to this very day, whether they are newcomers or veterans, showing little and half-hearted enthusiasm. They are more inclined to being passive and apathetic as most backbenchers sit, warming their seats, having their guaranteed share of remuneration, rather than being intrusive and persistent.

Until a remedy is found to be able to distance the frenzy of politics from every breath we take, we are doomed to suffer, as Orwell said, more lies, folly and hatred.

An equitable means is to reduce the number of members to three candidates for every district, making it 39 for the 13 districts. That will eliminate the mammoth expenditure of upkeep and ensuring having fewer individuals being given preferential status just for the sake of being who’s who relative or friend.

No wonder our national debt has skyrocketed to €10 billion. Dom Mintoff could be turning in his grave and damning whoever is responsible.

Men and women of goodwill and above local politics should air their voices to get rid of this cancerous decease once and forever.

I know this is wishful thinking, one shouting in the wilderness. Until then, we have to live it and lump it.

FRANCESCO SIMON MERCIECA - Fgura