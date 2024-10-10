From our comments board

Top asphalt surface willbe replaced at contractor’s expense

As for criticising Infrastructure Malta for delayed and shoddy works, this time around, IM acted appropriately and addressed the issue. The small delay here is attributable to the contractor, and IM is not at fault... for once.However, I’d like to ask one question. Back when Ian Borg was minister, the works on the Mellieħa bypass reportedly failed IM’s quality test and it was announced that the asphalt would be replaced at the contractor’s expense. What happened with that? To this day, the bypass remains a bumpy, wavy rollercoaster ride.Could this be a case of different treatment for different contractors? Maybe the contractor at Mellieħa had someone high up protecting them? Just asking. – Joey Falzon

Works on Tal-Barrani Road have resulted below standard. Photo: IM

I hope the contractor who has been ordered to resurface Tal-Barrani Road is not X-Cava. Because if so, he should also resurface the recently finished St Monica Street, in Tarxien. The final layer is inferior to what it should be. Minister, please note. – Joseph Said

It seems to have become a habit that, after laying a new surface on a road, within weeks, a section is dug up for whatever reason. Case in point Sliema Road, Kappara, Triq il-Marfa coming down to Għadira Bay and Triq tal-Balal just opposite McDonalds. Months after the work is completed, the areas are still filled in with concrete and left with a rough, uneven surface.What is surprising is that the local councils of these areas do not seem to be concerned about this shoddy workmanship. – Alfred Fenech

My guess is that this must be a small contractor for the authorities to twist his arm to resurface the road. In my opinion, if it were a big contractor the authorities would close an eye or even both eyes. – Vincent Mercieca

Name of the contractor? This info should be published. – Rob Halford

The same was said some years back on Triq Wettinger, in Mellieħa but the road was never resurfaced by the contractor. One risks getting seasick driving the stretch from Selmun roundabout towards Għadira. – Scott Brown