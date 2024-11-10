Malta on Sunday paid tribute to the fallen servicemen and civilians of the two world wars.
Mgr Paul Carmel Vella led Pontifical Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta instead of Archbishop Charles Scicluna.
Remembrance Mass is traditionally celebrated by the archbishop, however, Mgr Scicluna cancelled his scheduled engagements after suffering a head injury in a "freak accident".
President Myriam Spiteri Debono later led a wreath-laying ceremony at the foot of the War Memorial, which was built to mark WWI and later also adapted to mark WWII.
In most countries, Remembrance Day is observed at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
The Armistice, an agreement to end World War I fighting as a prelude to peace negotiations, began at 11am on November 11, 1918.
To this day, many countries mark Armistice Day with a two-minute silence at 11am to honour the war dead.
Prime Minister Robert Abela, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, and representative of the Leader of the Opposition Paula Mifsud Bonnici were among those who laid wreaths on the memorial at 11am.