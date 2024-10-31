The Universal Postal Union (UPU), an agency of the United Nations that coordinates postal policies among member nations and facilitates a uniform worldwide postal system, is this year celebrating its 150th anniversary. The union comprises 192 member states, including Malta, and is headquartered in Switzerland.

The UPU’s theme for this year’s commemoration − ‘150 years of enabling communication and empowering peoples across nations’ − recognises its past accomplishments and reinforces its commitment to serve all peoples for the decades to come.

Maltapost is commemorating UPU’s anniversary by issuing a special stamp, carrying a denomination of €1.91, in celebration of the organisation’s rich past and promising future.

This special stamp is being issued in a sheet of 10, with each stamp measuring 44mm by 31mm, with a comb perforation of 13.9mm by 14mm and bearing the Maltese Cross watermark. The sheets measure 115mm by 182mm and were produced by Printex Ltd in the offset process. The issue consists of 100,000 stamps of €1.91 each.

The new stamp is available from all post offices in Malta and Gozo from today. Orders may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, Maltapost plc, 305, Qormi Road, Marsa, MTP 1001; by telephone 2596 1740 or via e-mail info@maltaphilately.com.