A 39-year-old Gozitan man is in a critical condition after he found himself in difficulty while swimming on Friday afternoon.

The man, who is from Victoria, was swimming at Nadur’s Daħlet Qorrot at around 5.30pm when he found himself in trouble in the sea.

He was brought to shore by other people who noticed he needed help, who then provided him with first aid.

A medical team rushed him to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment. In a statement on Saturday, the police said the man is in a serious condition.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the case. The police are also conducting their own investigation.