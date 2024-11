A 24-year-old was seriously injured when he crashed into a wall in Birżebbuġa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a statement, the police said the man was driving a Toyota in Triq Dawret il-Qalb Imqaddsa when he lost control and crashed into a wall. The accident happened at around 2am.

The driver was sent to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance, where he was certified with suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.