A man was seriously injured on Sunday in the sea off Comino.

The police said in a statement the 44-year-old Polish man was injured when he jumped off a boat together with a 12-year-old boy.

The incident was reported at around 3pm.

The man was given first aid by the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps before being rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

There, he was certified to be suffering serious injuries and was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.