MIDI has hit back against claims that the development of Manoel Island is at a crossroad and the government should seek the opportunity to terminate MIDI’s concession.

In a statement issued on Thursday, MIDI said such claims were “false and misleading”.

A coalition of 29 civil society groups are launching the campaign ‘Manoel Island: A Place for Us’ to turn Manoel Island in Gzira into a public park. Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and Moviment Graffitti said on Wednesday that this was “a unique moment in time … to reshape the future of Manoel Island” given that the concession agreement between the government and MIDI was being renegotiated.

However, MIDI retorted that the NGOs had "failed to acknowledge the significant improvements in the revised masterplan” which contemplates that more than 60% of MIDI’s concession is earmarked for accessible public open spaces, including the 80,000sqm Glacis Park.

In an interview last year, MIDI CEO Mark Portelli had told Times of Malta that the project “could be completed by 2033” after the project’s initial deadline elapsed in March 2023, more than two decades into the concession awarded to MIDI. The consortium owns the land until 2099.

“The prerogative that the development of Manoel Island must be completed by next year fails to take into account the provisions of the Deed which clearly state that the time for the performance of MIDI’s obligations is automatically extended in case of delays associated with the issue of full development permits, in case of delays associated with archaeological finds and in case of delays caused by any event or circumstance outside MIDI’s control,” MIDI spokesperson said.

“The delays encountered are clearly documented and include the delays associated with the archaeological finds which necessitated the complete redesign of the masterplan, delays associated with the issue of permits including a recent appeal dismissed by the Court of Appeal and most recently the delays associated with the requirement to prepare a Heritage Impact Assessment.”

Momentum endorses NGO initiative

The recently launched political party Momentum has also endorsed the NGO campaign “Manoel Island: A Place for Us”.

"This initiative represents a crucial opportunity to reclaim public space for the benefit of the community, providing much-needed green and open areas in one of Malta’s most densely populated regions,” Momentum general secretary Mark Camilleri Gambin said on Thursday.

He added that Momentum members will be present at the campaign launch this Saturday.

“We believe that the renegotiation of the concession agreement presents a unique moment to prioritise public interest over private development and to create a space that enhances the well-being of both present and future generations,” Camilleri Gambin said.