The police on Friday renewed its appeal for help in finding Martin Ambinette, who was last seen on March 2.

According to the police, the 65-year-old was last seen wearing a dark jacket with the words 'San Ġiljan ASC' on it.

Ambinette's relatives told Times of Malta earlier this month they have been looking everywhere for him.

Martin has been living at Dar Merħba - a Fgura home for people with disabilities - for the last 13 years.

According to his relatives, he went to a party club in Fgura on March 2 afternoon, but he left the place at around 5pm. He did not return to the home.

Anyone with any information about Ambinette's whereabouts can pass it on to the Police, even confidentially, on 2122 4001/119 or at the nearest police station.