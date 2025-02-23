Malta has a rich history abundant with cultured families that have endowed Malta’s politics; such as the Mizzi family.

Fortunato Mizzi was a political giant who gave birth to the nationalist movement in Malta. Founder of the Partito Nazionale, Fortunato dedicated his life to fight for Malta’s self-government, defend the Roman Catholic religion and safeguard Malta’s culture grounded in Italianità. His son, Enrico Mizzi, built on the work of his father. Also committed to protecting Malta’s Italianità, in 1942, he and 47 other Maltese were arrested and interned in Uganda where they spent three years of their lives.

Enrico and Bice Mizzi attending an event at the University of Malta Valletta Campus. Photo: Moviment Azzjoni Soċjali

On his return to Malta, Enrico reorganised the Partit Nazzjonalista and, five years later, he became prime minister. Alas, he held this position for just three months before succumbing to illness and dying on December 20, 1950. He was married to Bice Mizzi, daughter of world-renowned composer Paolino Vassallo, and their marriage bore one son – Fortunato Paolino Mizzi.

Fortunato Mizzi with his mother Bice. Photo: Moviment Azzjoni Soċjali

Dun Fortunato, often referred to as Monsignor Fortunato Mizzi, was a pivotal figure in Maltese history, renowned for his religious contributions and his deep ties to a significant political lineage. Born into a family deeply engrossed in the political sphere of the time, Fortunato inherited his grandfather’s ideas and his father’s tireless resilience. His beliefs, unwavering political determination and dedication to the Catholic faith inspired the young Mizzi to join the seminary and eventually dedicate his life, like his father, to being at the service of society.

Fortunato was born into a politically charged environment that shaped his world view from an early age. The island’s 20th-century political landscape was characterised by socio-political complexities that undoubtedly caused turbulence in the lives of anyone associated with or directly involved in the political class.

He pursued his religious studies both in Malta and abroad, demonstrating an early aptitude for theological scholarship. In 1952, he was ordained as a priest, later attaining the rank of monsignor due to his significant contributions to the Church in Malta.

Mgr Mizzi was known for his intellectual rigour and his commitment to the spiritual welfare of the Maltese people. He was an influential theologian, actively participating in various ecclesiastical councils and committees.

His sermons and writings not only were a direct reflection of profound engagement with contemporary theological debates and the social teachings of the Church, but also reflected his father and grandfather’s influence on the formulation of his own ideals and political beliefs.

Fortunato Mizzi greeting his mother Bice at his Prima Messa. Photo: Moviment Azzjoni Soċjali

In his defence of Italianità, Enrico Mizzi paid a high political price. When World War II erupted, Enrico was interned on direct orders of the British colonial government in May 1940. During this time, Bice moved her mother and Fortunato to her brother’s house, fearing political violence and further persecution.

A few days following his internment, on June 10, 1940, the bombardments started. The first bombs fell on Fort Salvator, where Enrico was being held. This period was very difficult for the Mizzi family. Mgr Fortunato recounted how deeply he and his mother Bice feared for Enrico’s safety. On the day when bombardments started, Enrico was sick and was kept in his cell.

When his father was then exiled to Uganda, Mgr Fortunato recalled how his family were unsure if Enrico would survive the journey to Uganda. After his arrival, they corresponded through letters; however, there were many delays in postage and all the letters were censored by the colonial government, keeping his father’s penmanship very brief. Mgr Fortunato’s legacy is inextricably linked to his family’s political heritage. His work symbolises the enduring relationship between Malta’s religious institutions and its national identity, especially during Malta’s transition from colonial rule to independence.

MAS’s legacy is evident in Malta’s continued emphasis on social justice and community initiatives

His most enduring contribution was the founding of the Moviment Azzjoni Soċjali (MAS) in 1955 as a response to the socio-economic challenges facing Malta in the post-war era. MAS was deeply inspired by Catholic social doctrine, positioning itself as an alternative to emerging Marxist ideologies and other alignments the Malta Labour Party was forming at the time.

The MAS headquarters at 15, Old Mint Street, Valletta. The MAS logo

MAS strove for the cultural, economic, social and moral elevation of society – particularly that of the working class. The movement’s core objectives include advocating for social reforms in housing, healthcare, and education; promoting workers’ rights – especially those of women in the workforce and fair labour practices; and encouraging civic engagement and active participation in public life.

MAS engaged in numerous initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions in Malta. Its activities ranged from community-based programmes offering vocational training and education; lobbying for policy changes to address unemployment, poverty and a lack of affordable housing for the poorer segment of society; and collaborating with religious and charitable organisations – both nationally and internationally, to provide social services.

The impact of MAS was profound, raising awareness about social issues and mobilising public support for progressive reforms. Its efforts laid the groundwork for Malta’s social welfare policies, contributing to the nation’s sustainable modernisation. MAS’s legacy is evident in Malta’s continued emphasis on social justice and community initiatives. The movement exemplified the spirit of solidarity, advocating for a more just and equitable society; a vision that remains influential in Malta’s socio-political discourse.

MAS was a pioneer when it came to social housing for both young couples as well as the elderly. The organisation even had its own independent commission for housing, which used to formulate concrete proposals on how social housing, in the form of small flats, should be built.

MAS proposed that these flats should be quaint in size but suit the necessities of individuals to live as comfortable and independent a life as possible, while also having access to those common services needed by the elderly – such as a small restaurant and laundry services.

The front page of an edition of the MAS newspaper Il-Qawmien.

MAS initiated several notable projects, including the Farmer’s Cooperative, the Il-Qawmien newspaper, Radio MAS and a complex in Għajnsielem. These initiatives aimed to uplift the working class and provide essential services. MAS also founded trade unions like the Workers and Family Union (WFU) and the Organisation for Employed Women, which eventually evolved into the independent Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin.

MAS was distinctly Catholic in its ideology, drawing heavily from papal encyclicals and the social doctrines of the Church. The movement sought to integrate Gospel values into daily life, promoting moral and ethical conduct both privately and publicly. It advocated for preserving Malta’s Catholic and European traditions, encouraging voters to support candidates aligned with these values.

Within MAS, Mgr Mizzi had sowed a political seed – one which had also been sowed in him by his father and his grandfather before him.

MAS played a significant role in Malta’s political landscape, using its media channels to influence public opinion and electoral outcomes – and, most importantly, to vote accordingly to what defended Catholic social teaching.

It was explicitly anti-socialist, opposing the Malta Labour Party’s affiliation with foreign socialist organisations. Warning against the political revisionism taking place during election time, MAS believed this was done in part to directly go against the objective truth of the Maltese civilisation’s intrinsic link with Catholic and European tradition.

MAS was explicitly anti-Mintoffian in its stance. In a section on Il-Qawmien, giving guidelines to its readers on how to correctly vote, the guidelines ended with a very straightforward message: “don’t vote for Mintoff or for any of his candidates”.

Cutting from Il-Qawmien, published on February 1, 1962. Photo: Moviment Azzjoni Soċjali

The Moviment Azzjoni Soċjali was a crucial force in shaping Malta’s social and cultural landscape. Its emphasis on social justice, national identity and Catholic values laid the foundation for many of the social reforms that followed. Mgr Fortunato’s aim can be summed up as that – to commit his life to being at service through others, as exhibited in the movement he built up.

MAS reflects this altruistic desire, with its main purpose being that of helping individuals who make up society at any strata. Its mission can be summed up by the dying wish of Mrg Mizzi’s father who personally told him “combatti per la religione e per la patria”, meaning “fight for our religion and homeland”.

A few words from the MAS president

Current MAS president Edric Micallef Figallo recounts that he first encountered Mgr Fortunato Mizzi at the MAS headquarters in Gozo and often visited him at MAS headquarters in Valletta and at his house in Strada San Giovanni, Valletta, in the following years.

MAS president Edric Micallef Figallo

He refers to Mgr Mizzi as a mentor and confessor, adding that he was very important to strengthen his conversion to Catholicism following some troubled times in his younger years. He says Mgr Fortunato’s paternal lineage and right reason must have taught him to be as militant as possible until he truly no longer could.

Micallef Figallo adds that from Mgr Fortunato’s example and his discussions with him, he never showed any sign that MAS should not proceed further in Malta’s history, quite the contrary. While others abandoned it, he stayed there.

He said as 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of MAS’s founding, it would be fitting to give the movement the historical account it deserves, the human and other resources it needs, and a renewed sense of mission to fight for.

Juanita Galea is currently assistant treasurer of MAS Malta. She has an interest in intercultural politics and religion.