Glenn Micallef was approved as commissioner by all major political groupings in the European Parliament except for two right-wing groups, according to data published by Politico.

Micallef was approved by MEPs to serve as European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport on Monday, following a three-hour European Parliament grilling.

While Micallef sailed through the hearing, he will have to wait before being sworn in as a commissioner: all commissioners-designate must be approved as one bloc before the team can assume office.

Micallef – who at 35 is the youngest of the 27-person proposed college – will be responsible for finding ways of involving young people in EU policymaking.

Micallef's nomination had prompted murmurs of discontent within Abela's cabinet, with many questioning his lack of political experience.

According to data published by Politico, Micallef got the go-ahead from all major parties, including the European People’s Party - the parliament's biggest grouping.

He also got a nod of approval from the Euroskeptic right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists Group.

According to an analysis by Politico's Max Griera, Meloni’s group has been consistently voting in favour of almost all commissioners.

The group aims to show that it respects national governments’ choices, signalling to the EPP that it can be a constructive partner and hoping it will smoothen obstacles for Raffaele Fitto to be greenlit, Griera reports.

Micallef missed out on a vote from the far-right groupings Patriots for Europe and Europe of Sovereign Nations Group.