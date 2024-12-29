Microwave technology, commonly used in devices like Wi-Fi routers and kitchen appliances, is now paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in blood analysis.

Blood is made up of water and various cells, such as red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs) and platelets. Since microwaves interact strongly with water and other molecules, they can reveal useful details about blood and how it behaves.

When microwaves pass through blood, they change in specific ways depending on the blood’s properties. For example, the amount of water, the size and shape of the cells and even the health of the cells can affect how microwaves are absorbed or reflected.

These changes are measured using special devices/equipment and the results are used to determine key blood parameters.

Microwave-based devices can measure blood parameters like cell count and volume, water content, plasma properties and blood cell health. Cell count and volume are measured by analysing how microwaves are absorbed so that the device can estimate the number and size of red and white blood cells. This helps doctors detect conditions like having low red blood cells or infections (high white blood cell count).

Water content and plasma properties are measured by analysing the absorption of microwaves, as water absorbs microwaves more than other components in blood. This allows doctors and/or scientists to learn about the hydration levels or changes in the plasma composition that can indicate illnesses. The analyses of microwave interaction with blood measure the health of blood cells and the different results may indicate different stages and/or illnesses.

Microwave-based blood analysis stands out for its speed and minimal invasiveness. Unlike traditional blood tests, it often requires only a small sample – or none at all. Blood can be analysed indirectly by measuring changes in microwaves as they pass through blood vessels or tissues.

In medical diagnostics, microwave technology is helping create portable devices that can quickly monitor blood parameters in emergencies or during regular health check-ups. For example, they can be used to monitor dehydration in athletes or measure clotting ability during surgery. In summary, microwaves provide a non-invasive or minimally invasive, efficient way to determine blood parameters. This technology is advancing rapidly, making tracking and understanding our health easier with minimal discomfort or delay.

Sound Bites

• Microwaves are a type of electromagnetic energy with frequencies between 300 megahertz and 300 gigahertz. They are widely used daily, from cooking in microwave ovens to enabling wireless communication like Wi-Fi. Microwaves heat materials by causing water molecules to vibrate, creating friction and heat. They are also used in medical diagnostics and treatments.

• Dielectric heating, the principle behind microwave cooking, was discovered by Dr Percy Spencer in 1945. While working on radar technology for the Raytheon Corporation, he noticed that a candy bar in his pocket melted when exposed to microwaves. This observation led to the invention of the microwave oven and the broader understanding of how microwaves can heat materials by causing water molecules to vibrate.

For more soundbites, click on: https://www.facebook.com/RadioMochaMalta.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Microwaves are a core component of radar systems used in weather forecasting, aviation and military applications.

• Microwaves travel in straight lines and are often used for communication over short distances.

• Red blood cells are unique, as they do not have a nucleus to carry oxygen.

• White blood cells are essential for the immune system and can move into tissues to attack pathogens.

• The oven’s metal mesh door keeps microwaves inside, allowing you to see in.

For more trivia, see: www. um.edu.mt/think.