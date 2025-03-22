A 65-year-old man who was reported missing three weeks ago was found dead in Wied Blandun on Saturday.

Police said the body of Martin Ambinette had been found in the limits of Fgura around 10.30am.

An appeal for the missing man was issued on March 3. He was last seen in Fgura wearing a dark jacket with the words 'San Ġiljan ASC' on it.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened.

Ambinette had been living at Dar Merħba - a Fgura home for people with disabilities - for the last 13 years.

According to his relatives, he went to a party club in Fgura on March 2 afternoon but failed to return home.