Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index gained 1% to end the week at 8,905.028 points. A total of 20 equities were active, as eight gained and four declined. During this four-day trading week, turnover stood at €1m, as 180 transactions were recorded.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index increased by a marginal 0.2%, to close at 1,184.501 points. Out of 71 active issues, 19 headed north, while 28 closed in the opposite direction. The 5.8% APS Bank plc € Unsecured Subordinated 2028-2033 issue recorded the best performance, up 3.4%, closing at €108. Conversely, the 5% Mariner Finance plc Unsecured € 2032 lost 3.3%, ending the week at €101.50.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed in the green, gaining 0.3%, to close at 952.740 points. Out of 21 active issues, 11 increased in value while five headed south. The 2.1% MGS 2039 topped the list of gainers, as it closed 4.7% higher at €85. On the other hand, the 4.00% MGS 2043 closed 3.2% lower at €101.50.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc shares maintained a strong upward momentum, climbing 3.9%, to end the week at €2.16. The weekly high and low were €2.16 and €2.06 respectively. This was the most liquid equity, recording 93 transactions involving 328,940 shares with a total trading value of €691,398.

Meanwhile, HSBC Bank Malta plc saw its share price decline by 2.6%, marking its third consecutive week of losses. The equity closed at a weekly low of €1.50. A total of 14 deals, including 37,518 shares exchanged hands for a total worth of €56,565.

The share price of International Hotel Investments plc recorded a 2.4% increase, to end the week at a weekly high of €0.43. Trading activity saw 31,295 shares traded over seven deals. This amounted to a total trading value of €12,902.

Malta International Airport plc registered a slight gain of 0.8%. This was the result of 12 deals involving 8,357 shares. A total value of €50,896 was traded to take the equity to a weekly high of €6.10.

In the communications sector, GO plc experienced a positive 1.5% movement in its share price, finishing the week at €2.70. A total of eight transactions were executed involving 22,928 shares, tallying to €61,906.

PG plc joined the list of winners as its share price increased by 1.6%, to close at a weekly high of €1.88. Trading activity involved the exchange of 18,950 shares over seven trades worth €35,245.

RS2 plc shares retracted by 3.1%, ending the week at €0.378. The equity traded between a weekly high of €0.378 and a low of €0.350. A total of three transactions were executed, spread over 34,000 shares and a total trading value of €12,376.

MaltaPost plc recorded a strong gain of 4.9%, pushing the share price to a weekly high of €0.43. Five deals of 19,924 shares generated €8,374 in turnover.

Three trades of MIDI plc ensured that the company’s shares closed unchanged at the €0.246 price level. This involved 10,227 shares exchanging hands with a total value of €2,076.

M&Z plc saw a 3.7% increase in its share price, to close at a price level of €0.56. This involved 400 shares being exchanged over two deals.

Company announcements

Lifestar Insurance plc has successfully obtained authorisation from the Central Bank of San Marino to distribute insurance products within the Republic of San Marino. Additionally, the company has entered into an agency agreement with Cassa di Risparmio della Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM), which is the largest and oldest bank in San Marino. CRSM, registered as an insurance and reinsurance intermediary, will act as the company’s agent for marketing and selling selected insurance products in the country.

The board of Plaza Centres plc is scheduled to meet on April 23, to consider and if thought fit, approve the group’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

RS2 plc announces that the board is scheduled to meet on April 23, to review and if deemed appropriate, approve the company’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

Hili Ventures Ltd launched a conditional voluntary takeover bid for the entire issued share capital of the Hili Properties plc.

During this period, 51,749,622 shares were received, representing 12.91% of the total share capital. With all conditions met, the bid is now unconditional, and the transfer of shares to the offeror is expected by April 23.

Upon completion, the offeror will hold 87.74% of the company’s shares.

The company has requested an exemption from the MFSA since the public float will fall below 25%, which will not affect market operations. While the offeror had initially considered de-listing, it has decided not to pursue this immediately but intends to acquire 100% of the shares in the future before de-listing.

The company has requested the Malta Stock Exchange and the MFSA to resume trading of its shares from April 22.

AX Real Estate plc announced that it is exploring the possibility of appointing a market maker to help maintain the price stability of its equity.

The company will assess various options and present recommendations to its board for consideration and approval if deemed beneficial. Any appointment will be subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

M&Z plc will hold its annual general meeting on June 4. Shareholders registered by May 5, will be eligible to attend and vote.

