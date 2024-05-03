The Building and Construction Authority board has been recomposed with a new chairperson and members, a week after the Justice Minister demanded the board’s resignation.

Architect and civil engineer Simon Saliba will lead the newly-composed BCA board as its chairman. Saliba previously chaired the Planning Authority’s Commission but was sacked from that post in late 2020 after clashing with NGOs.

He replaces architect Saviour Camilleri, who lasted just over one year as BCA chair.

Ian Borg – a close confidante of Prime Minister Robert Abela and not to be confused with the minister of the same name – retains his post as deputy chair of the BCA board.

Three architects - Herman Bonnici, Krista Xuereb and Ivan Piccinino – lawyer Marouska Debono and Superintendent for Cultural Heritage Kurt Farrugia join the board.

They replace architects Robert Ellul Sciberras and Eve Ghersci, lawyer Alexander Scerri Herrera and Charmaine Mangion.

Board secretary Katia Farrugia Cachia has also been replaced by Jessica Schembri.

In a statement announcing the decision, Minister for Justice and Construction Sector Reform Jonathan Attard said the appointments would strengthen the regulator.

“We are adding new skills, perspectives and experiences to the board. We know that there is still a lot to do for the sector, but it is more important than ever before that we move ahead with implementing our electoral pledges and the recommendations made by the Sofia public inquiry,” Attard said.

The BCA was plunged into crisis by the conclusions of that public inquiry, which heard how the regulator was riddled with legislative loopholes and was not adequately equipped to fulfil its role as a sectoral regulator.

Problems within the entity came into full public view when one board member, Robert Ellul Sciberras, eviscerated the authority in his resignation letter, and its CEO Jesmond Muscat resigned without explanation.

The government has yet to announce a new CEO for the authority. Sources told Times of Malta that Roderick Bonnici, an architect who works for Infrastructure Malta, is a frontrunner for the job.