Today, we mark the fourth anniversary of Oliver Friggieri’s passing, a friend who, through his eloquent writing and astute observations, became a voice for Malta’s soul.

His works, particularly Fil-Parlament ma Jikbrux Fjuri, continue to resonate with profound relevance today, serving as a mirror reflecting the aspirations and disillusionments of the Maltese people.

Friggieri’s narrative, centred around the character Karlu Manju, underscores a commitment to integrity and justice within the political sphere – a message that is as critical now as it was when he wrote it.

In Fil-Parlament ma Jikbrux Fjuri, Karlu is a character we might consider a “rebellious soul” but who is, in essence, a dedicated Maltese citizen yearning for good governance and genuine public service.

Karlu’s contemplations and frustrations, symbolised in dialogues with the land and sea, resonate deeply with today’s Malta, where long hours in traffic, housing crisis and social divides mark daily life for many.

His conversations with ‘Ċerbru’ reflect the inner dialogue of a society grappling with progress, weighed down by obstacles and striving for a better tomorrow.

Reflecting on Friggieri’s character, Karlu represents the quintessential Maltese who seeks social good through politics – a role that resonates with the aspirations of today’s youth, who find themselves caught in a labyrinth of challenges, ranging from housing affordability to limited opportunities.

Friggieri’s exploration of the idealistic and disillusioned aspects of Karlu is a call for Maltese leaders to reconnect with the core values of public service, transparency and a commitment to real improvement for all citizens.

The political system Friggieri critiques seems alarmingly familiar today.

Malta faces ongoing socio-political challenges, from the affordability of basic needs to increasing disillusionment with a system often criticised for serving the few rather than the many.

Karlu’s observations are timeless: “When power becomes an end in itself, the welfare of the people is lost.” His words capture the essence of a society frustrated by political power that seems detached from the struggles of everyday citizens.

In today’s Malta, one is reminded of the importance of Friggieri’s message: that public service is meant to uplift the lives of the people, not to be a means for self-enrichment.

This sentiment resonates with my recent speech, where I reiterated the need for a political vision that prioritises the welfare of every Maltese and Gozitan, advocating for policies rooted in solidarity, justice and equality.

Friggieri’s portrayal of Karlu’s expectations from those in power mirrors the aspirations of our society today – a collective call for integrity, accountability, and a politics that transcends personal gain to genuinely serve the people.

In the spirit of Friggieri, we must focus on an inclusive Malta, where the small business owner, the worker and the young family seeking a dignified life are heard and respected.

We envision a future where our children have access to quality education, our workers are valued and the environment is safeguarded – not merely for today but for generations to come.

In this vision, Friggieri’s legacy shines brightly, reminding us that our work in politics is not only for ourselves but for the well-being and dignity of every citizen.

Malta needs this reminder now more than ever, as we look to politics not as a game of power but as a shared endeavour to build a society that reflects the Maltese people’s resilience, creativity, and unity.

As Friggieri wrote: “Meta l-poter isir għan fih innifsu, il-ġid tal-poplu jintilef” – when power becomes its own goal, the welfare of the people is lost.

Let us honour his memory by ensuring that our efforts are anchored in this timeless truth, working towards a Malta where every citizen can thrive.

As we remember Friggieri, let us also renew our commitment to his vision of Malta.

His writings are a guiding light, urging us to cultivate not only our land but also our hearts and minds, so that tomorrow’s Malta will be a place where flowers indeed grow in parliament, where the voice of the people is heard and where each individual’s potential can flourish.

James Aaron Ellul is a former PN communications director and currently director of Informa PN.