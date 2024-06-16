Bulgarian artist Victoria Stoyanova’s latest exhibition, Once Upon A Time, is drawing to a close – and the public has a few more days to enjoy this colourful, artistic journey.

Showing at The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux in Mdina, Stoyanova’s exhibition is inspired by her travels around the world – which provided her with opportunities to meet different people and cultures, and enriching herself with new and interesting ideas. The setting for her exhibition – Malta – was chosen as, according to the artist, the island has everything that a fairy tale needs: history, legends, and different cultures.

“The exhibition is coming to an end – and a lot of those who have seen it have shared with me that the paintings felt like home – timeless, from the past to the future.

“For me, as an artist, it was a great honour to present my work in Malta, especially in this remarkable building in Mdina. I consider Once Upon A Time to be­ just the beginning of a new path, and I look forward to having new opportunities and meetings in Malta.”

Once Upon A Time shows till June 19 at The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux, Mdina. For more information visit https://www.victoriastoyanova.com/.