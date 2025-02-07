The planning authority has given its go-ahead for Villa Buleben - one of Żebbuġ’s most storied landmarks - to be turned into a boutique hotel.

Known locally as Tal-Baruni, the 18th-century palazzo has long been shrouded in mystery. Its grand gardens, intricate irrigation systems, and chapel have been hidden behind closed doors for centuries.

A Grade 2 listing protects the palazzo. However, the property also features the Chapel of Our Lady of Forsaken Souls, which enjoys the highest level of protection - Grade 1.

A Planning Authority application (PA/08425/20) to convert the palazzo into a 32-room boutique hotel is currently pending.

The local council objected to the application while NGO Il-Kolletiv is petitioning to keep Villa Buleben’s gardens and surrounding buildings open to the public.

On Friday, the PA said the villa was "set to be restored and rejuvenated from a vacant residence into a distinguished high-end heritage hotel".

In a statement, the authority said the planning board had given its go-ahead for an outline development permission to be granted after it was satisfied that the project had undergone significant reductions from its initial proposal.

"The board noted that the latest plans and drawings provide a better solution that balances the villa’s heritage and open spaces with the development that is needed to accommodate modern-day hospitality facilities."

The project, it said, involved the comprehensive restoration of the palazzo, its surrounding garden, boundary wall, and chapel, with minor alterations to enhance its functionality and charm.

The development plan also included the construction of a modern three-story extension to the original palazzo, which will "complement the existing architecture while respecting its historical significance", it added.

The project will lead to the creation of 32 rooms spread across the original palazzo and the new extension. The garden area will host seven distinct volumes housing individual guest rooms, "blending seamlessly with the natural environment", according to the PA.

The project will also see the addition of a swimming pool "to enhance the guest experience while maintaining harmony with the heritage surroundings".

According to the PA, the project aligns with the growing demand for heritage tourism, "providing a unique accommodation option" for local and international visitors.

The applicant will still need to apply for a full development permit to execute this project. The full development application will assess the design and finer details of the project.