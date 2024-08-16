The PN said on Friday the social issues and family parliamentary committees will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss ways to avoid murders and crime against women.

In a statement, party whip Robert Cutajar that following the PN's request to discuss the matter, the committees had set a meeting for August 21.

The meeting was called after Nicolette Ghirxi was found stabbed to death in her Swatar apartment in the early hours of Monday morning.

She was murdered by her former partner Edward Johnston who was shot dead hours later by police officers in St Julians after he brandished a weapon which turned out to be a replica gun.

On Wednesday, PN leader Bernard Grech said he had met with the Opposition members on parliament's social and family committees and would be writing to the government proposing a convening of both committees to meet stakeholders.

The PN hopes the meeting will discuss how to improve government systems that are in place to help avoid homicides and crime against women.