New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, 60, Tumas Fenech Street c/w Mdina Road, Qormi (2148 7739)

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627)

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Sonren by Milia’s Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Gerada’s Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consigli Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Triq il-Bronja, Żurrieq (2168 2251)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mġarr parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.