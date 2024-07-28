Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

Brown’s St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Imrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

El Medina Chemist, Triq il-Maskli, Qawra (2157 6308)

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848)

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet c/w Triq il-Lampuka, Marsascala (2702 3322)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Chrysanthemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828)

Lantern Pharmacy, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Cospicua health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.