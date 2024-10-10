It was unacceptable to amend only part of the local plan of St Julian's, and the entire plan should be revised holistically after proper studies, the Nationalist Party said on Thursday.

It was reacting to revelations by Times of Malta on Wednesday that the government was planning to order the Planning Authority to revise the local plan in order to enable massive development of the Villa Rosa site.

The PN did not specifically refer to Villa Rosa in its statement but said that the fact that the Labour government had proposed changes to the local plans without consulting either the Opposition or local councils, residents, and stakeholders was further evidence of poor governance.

The statement came hours after Times of Malta carried remarks by PN leader Bernard Grech where he appeared to be evasive when questioned about the Villa Rosa project. He would not say if he approved of the proposed changes to the local plan, saying instead that the government should consult the public and stakeholders before making any changes.

The PN insisted that the government should be transparent about its plans and said it "is seeking more information regarding media reports that the Government is suggesting changes to a particular site in St. George’s Bay."

The PN emphasised the importance of every decision about this site being taken in full consultation with all stakeholders.

"Furthermore, the PN reiterates its commitment to fully review all local plans for Malta and Gozo, rather than piecemeal, to address today’s realities and tackle anomalies that have been ignored for years. This must be done within the framework of good governance and in a way that ensures a level playing field for everyone," it said.

It said it was fully aware of the significant pressures that development was placing on residents and this would be a guiding principle in the review of the local plans.