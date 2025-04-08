Malta’s Vision 2050, unveiled by the government on Tuesday, must translate into tangible action for the common good and a better quality of life, the Nationalist Party said.

"For too long, the government has ignored the clear problems highlighted by the public, the Opposition, and business and consumer leaders, and we are now paying a significant price.

"While Malta’s Vision 2050, launched today, is a step in the right direction, the Partit Nazzjonalista firmly believes that it is time for clear, tangible deliverables, not just more empty promises and long-term plans that never see the light of the day," the party said.

It insisted that the government must address the critical issues that continue to affect the country today, including the persistent cost-of-living, uncontrolled overpopulation, health and education infrastructural woes, traffic, and governance issues.

"Added to these, we face significant skills shortages, risks from international tax policy changes and reputational concerns, which require urgent action, before it is too late."

The PN also called for targeted education reforms to address the skills shortages, measures to ensure Malta remains attractive for investment, stronger governance to tackle reputational issues, and a clear focus on infrastructure investment to support economic growth.

It said it remained committed to collaborating across the political spectrum to realize a sustainable and prosperous future for Malta.

The statement was signed by Jerome Caruana Cilia, shadow minister for the economy, Ivan J Bartolo, shadow minister for employment and the creation of new economic sectors and Graham Bencini, shadow minister for finance.