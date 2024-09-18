Updated 2.14pm

The police are looking for five men who are wanted by court order to appear for court proceedings. 

These are Pierfrancesco Tramontozzi, 33, an Italian national, Svein Zammit, 33, Aca Bozovic, 28, a Croatian national, Dusan Filipovic, 43 and Fares Hmein Sheibani Beaj, 37, a Libyan national.

Clint Scerri and Andre Bugeja, previously also sought by the police, have since been located. 

Anyone with any information about these people is being asked to contact the police, even anonymously, by calling 21224001 or 119. 

Reports can also be made in person at the nearest police station by quoting the number 18/2024.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.