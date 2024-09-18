Updated 2.14pm

The police are looking for five men who are wanted by court order to appear for court proceedings.

These are Pierfrancesco Tramontozzi, 33, an Italian national, Svein Zammit, 33, Aca Bozovic, 28, a Croatian national, Dusan Filipovic, 43 and Fares Hmein Sheibani Beaj, 37, a Libyan national.

Clint Scerri and Andre Bugeja, previously also sought by the police, have since been located.

Anyone with any information about these people is being asked to contact the police, even anonymously, by calling 21224001 or 119.

Reports can also be made in person at the nearest police station by quoting the number 18/2024.