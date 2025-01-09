Qatar Airways will resume flights between Malta and Qatar in July, the Tourism Minister said on Thursday.

Minister Ian Borg, who is currently in Doha, said the airline will operate four weekly flights between the two countries.

In Doha, Borg met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, as well as Ing Badr Mohammed Al Meer, the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways and Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, chair of Qatar Tourism.

“Air connectivity is a cornerstone for advancing trade and tourism, as well as fostering educational exchange and innovation,” Borg said.

“These flights will contribute to our economies and strengthen the cultural and social bridges between our peoples. These direct connections to Hamad International Airport in Doha will also boost Malta’s connectivity with many other regions, including Australia, home to Malta’s largest diaspora, as well many other emerging tourism markets,” he added.

The meeting also underscored the relationship between both countries, ahead of the 50th anniversary since Malta and Qatar established bilateral relations on June 18.

Borg also urged Qatari investors to consider Malta as a gateway to European markets and a hub for sustainable innovation.