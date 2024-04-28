A record sum of €2,254,769 was collected during a TV fundraiser on Saturday in aid of The Malta Trust Foundation.

The marathon, themed Għat-tfal kollha, kollha, kollha was screened on all local channels from noon to midnight.

Set up by former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in 2015, the trust brings together businesspeople, academics and professionals from the psychosocial field to support vulnerable children and young people.

It is primarily driven by a fight against poverty and social exclusion.

Former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca and sitting president Myriam Spiteri Debono taking calls from donors on Saturday. Photo: Facebook/Malta Trust Foundation

Among the beneficiaries are Eliza Demanuele, 12, who was diagnosed with non-speaking autism, which means she has difficulty with speech.

Her mother recently recounted her heartbreak when, five years ago, only one child turned up for her holy communion party.

Nowadays, with the help of the Malta Trust Foundation, Eliza is learning how to socialise and create friendships.

On Sunday morning Coleiro Preca thanked all those who helped contribute to the record donation.