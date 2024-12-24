The Archbishop on Tuesday appealed to the people of Malta and Gozo to remain open to the gift of life.

"Let us build a culture of hope for the future, for the generations yet to come, so that our homes are filled with the blessing of children," he said in a Christmas message.

"As we celebrate the profound blessing that the birth of a child brings, let us also reflect on how each new life enriches society in countless ways. Rather than despairing that our nation currently holds the lowest birthrate in Europe, we must respond with concrete action. Each of us bears a responsibility to contribute to creating a supportive and nurturing environment—one that inspires young couples to embrace the future with hope, build loving homes, and welcome the gift of children."

While not everyone could have children, the archbishop said he wanted to also encourage those couples who choose adoption or fostering.

He also thanked all those who contribute to creating an environment that supports and facilitates the journey of parenthood, nurturing hope that new life will continue to flourish in our nation.

Mgr Scicluna delivered his message from Hospice Malta, traditionally known as the Cini Institute in Santa Venera, formerly a refuge for young women in need, offering them protection and dignity. It was converted into a hospice in the past few years.

"You might wonder why I chose this venue to deliver my message on Christmas Day, of all days. Christmas is not merely a celebration of birth; it is also a profound reminder of the eternity of life. My wish is that we treasure this Christmas as a meaningful milestone in our journey towards a wonderful life—a journey that calls us to live with intention while we are here on earth, and at the same time prepare ourselves for eternal life," Mgr Scicluna said.

"After all, the child whose birth we commemorate during these holy days offers us the gift of eternal life. His kingdom is not of this world, yet His message calls us to begin our journey toward eternity even now, living out the words: “Be holy and blameless before him in love”.

"Let us pray for our society to embrace a culture of life, honouring its sanctity from conception to natural death. May the provision of palliative care stand as a beacon of hope, reflecting a society that cherishes and upholds the dignity of life in all its stages," he said in what was possibly a reference to the growing discussion on assisted dying.

He also hoped that the new year would be another one defined by solidarity and compassion.

"May the profound experience of this Christmas season resonate deeply in our hearts and continue to inspire our actions throughout the year ahead," the archbishop said.